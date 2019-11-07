All apartments in Houston
13209 Leighton Gardens Dr

13209 Leighton Gardens Drive
Location

13209 Leighton Gardens Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Stunning three-bedroom three and a half-baths. Lovely wood floors. Back yard and patio for grilling. Huge dual closets in the master bedroom. Large walk-in shower. Two built-in desks, one in kitchen and one in the upper hallway. Walk-in pantry and attached two-car garage.

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5627145)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr have any available units?
13209 Leighton Gardens Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr have?
Some of 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13209 Leighton Gardens Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr offers parking.
Does 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr have a pool?
No, 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr have accessible units?
No, 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13209 Leighton Gardens Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

