13119 Sweetgum Shores

Gorgeous popular Perry floor plan. Entry w/ 12 ft. raised coffered ceilings to stretch past the formal Dining room to the family room light and bright with windows. The chef designed kitchen has an island w/ built-in seating space, GE appliances, granite countertops, and 42-inch Kent Moore Cabinets. Master suite has a gabled ceiling in the bedroom, Luxurious Master Suite with garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Three spacious bedrooms walk-in closets with 2 full bath away from Master Suite. High and Dry! Did not Flood! Easy access to 59N, Beltway 8, airport, restaurants and shopping. Call today!