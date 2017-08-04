All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13119 Sweetgum Shores.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13119 Sweetgum Shores
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

13119 Sweetgum Shores

13119 Sweetgum Shores Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Lake Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13119 Sweetgum Shores Drive, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Gorgeous popular Perry floor plan. Entry w/ 12 ft. raised coffered ceilings to stretch past the formal Dining room to the family room light and bright with windows. The chef designed kitchen has an island w/ built-in seating space, GE appliances, granite countertops, and 42-inch Kent Moore Cabinets. Master suite has a gabled ceiling in the bedroom, Luxurious Master Suite with garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Three spacious bedrooms walk-in closets with 2 full bath away from Master Suite. High and Dry! Did not Flood! Easy access to 59N, Beltway 8, airport, restaurants and shopping. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13119 Sweetgum Shores have any available units?
13119 Sweetgum Shores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13119 Sweetgum Shores have?
Some of 13119 Sweetgum Shores's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13119 Sweetgum Shores currently offering any rent specials?
13119 Sweetgum Shores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13119 Sweetgum Shores pet-friendly?
No, 13119 Sweetgum Shores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13119 Sweetgum Shores offer parking?
Yes, 13119 Sweetgum Shores offers parking.
Does 13119 Sweetgum Shores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13119 Sweetgum Shores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13119 Sweetgum Shores have a pool?
No, 13119 Sweetgum Shores does not have a pool.
Does 13119 Sweetgum Shores have accessible units?
Yes, 13119 Sweetgum Shores has accessible units.
Does 13119 Sweetgum Shores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13119 Sweetgum Shores has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial
900 N Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77008
The Susanne
3833 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77006
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St
Houston, TX 77030
Richmond Chase
8155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
Aventura on Briar Forest
14515 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77053
Cashel Springs
14222 Wunderlich Dr
Houston, TX 77069
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston