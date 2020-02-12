12958 Victory Ave

Amenities

Live in luxury while enjoying spacious floor plans including large walk-in closets, full size washer and dryers, and large windows allowing natural light to fill the space beautifully. Each one of the Uptown Dallas apartments offers gourmet kitchens with granite slab counters accented with wood cabinets to inspire your culinary creativity. Close to trendy restaurants and hot spots like the House of Blues and The Havana Club, there is plenty of serenity and quite to have the best of both worlds. Attend a game or concert at the American Airlines Center close by, or visit any of the many museums including the Perot, within walking distance of your property.