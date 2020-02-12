All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12958 Victory Ave

12958 Victor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12958 Victor Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Live in luxury while enjoying spacious floor plans including large walk-in closets, full size washer and dryers, and large windows allowing natural light to fill the space beautifully. Each one of the Uptown Dallas apartments offers gourmet kitchens with granite slab counters accented with wood cabinets to inspire your culinary creativity. Close to trendy restaurants and hot spots like the House of Blues and The Havana Club, there is plenty of serenity and quite to have the best of both worlds. Attend a game or concert at the American Airlines Center close by, or visit any of the many museums including the Perot, within walking distance of your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12958 Victory Ave have any available units?
12958 Victory Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12958 Victory Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12958 Victory Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12958 Victory Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12958 Victory Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12958 Victory Ave offer parking?
No, 12958 Victory Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12958 Victory Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12958 Victory Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12958 Victory Ave have a pool?
No, 12958 Victory Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12958 Victory Ave have accessible units?
No, 12958 Victory Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12958 Victory Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12958 Victory Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12958 Victory Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12958 Victory Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

