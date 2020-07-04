12614 Chiswick Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1250 if approved on or before Dec. 30th 2019. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $60 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1190..



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features, laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, black appliances and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



