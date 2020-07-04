All apartments in Houston
12614 Chiswick Road
12614 Chiswick Road

12614 Chiswick Road · No Longer Available
Location

12614 Chiswick Road, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1250 if approved on or before Dec. 30th 2019. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $60 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1190..

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features, laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, black appliances and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12614 Chiswick Road have any available units?
12614 Chiswick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12614 Chiswick Road have?
Some of 12614 Chiswick Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12614 Chiswick Road currently offering any rent specials?
12614 Chiswick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12614 Chiswick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12614 Chiswick Road is pet friendly.
Does 12614 Chiswick Road offer parking?
Yes, 12614 Chiswick Road offers parking.
Does 12614 Chiswick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12614 Chiswick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12614 Chiswick Road have a pool?
No, 12614 Chiswick Road does not have a pool.
Does 12614 Chiswick Road have accessible units?
No, 12614 Chiswick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12614 Chiswick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12614 Chiswick Road does not have units with dishwashers.

