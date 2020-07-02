All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 24 2019 at 10:50 PM

12602 Westleigh Drive

12602 Westleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12602 Westleigh Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Available for short term lease or long term lease. Beautiful one-story home in the heart of the Energy Corridor provides an open concept and thoughtful living spaces that cater to the needs of families. Home upgrades include elegant wood floors, double pane windows, new cabinets, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, newly updated bathrooms. Oversized backyard perfect to entertaining.NEVER FLOODED per seller. This house is just minutes to Great Schools, Terry Hershey Trails, City Center, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12602 Westleigh Drive have any available units?
12602 Westleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12602 Westleigh Drive have?
Some of 12602 Westleigh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12602 Westleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12602 Westleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12602 Westleigh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12602 Westleigh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12602 Westleigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12602 Westleigh Drive offers parking.
Does 12602 Westleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12602 Westleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12602 Westleigh Drive have a pool?
No, 12602 Westleigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12602 Westleigh Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 12602 Westleigh Drive has accessible units.
Does 12602 Westleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12602 Westleigh Drive has units with dishwashers.

