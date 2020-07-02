12602 Westleigh Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Available for short term lease or long term lease. Beautiful one-story home in the heart of the Energy Corridor provides an open concept and thoughtful living spaces that cater to the needs of families. Home upgrades include elegant wood floors, double pane windows, new cabinets, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, newly updated bathrooms. Oversized backyard perfect to entertaining.NEVER FLOODED per seller. This house is just minutes to Great Schools, Terry Hershey Trails, City Center, and restaurants.