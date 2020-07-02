All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1223 Morris St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1223 Morris St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1223 Morris St.

1223 Morris Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1223 Morris Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- The Morris House, originally built in 1930, is one of the areas few homes that has been thoughtfully and professionally remodeled without removing its 1930s charm. Enjoy the benefits of a low maintenance Home. Critical updates include: entire a/c and heating system replacement, complete plumbing system overhaul, energy efficient foam insulation (floors & walls), high R rating insulation in attic, brand new roof, solid wood floors (not laminate or engineered wood), and much, much more. Reap the benefits of the Light Rail walking distance away to take you to UH, Downtown, Minute Maid/NRG, or the Med Center. Up and coming Hardy Yards Developments. No flooding in the house or the area.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4550315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Morris St. have any available units?
1223 Morris St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 Morris St. have?
Some of 1223 Morris St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Morris St. currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Morris St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Morris St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 Morris St. is pet friendly.
Does 1223 Morris St. offer parking?
No, 1223 Morris St. does not offer parking.
Does 1223 Morris St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Morris St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Morris St. have a pool?
No, 1223 Morris St. does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Morris St. have accessible units?
No, 1223 Morris St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Morris St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Morris St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerwood Apartments
5800 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Hardy Oaks
915 Tidwell Rd
Houston, TX 77022
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
2626 Fountain View
2626 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Villa La Jolla
10101 Forum Park Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Gables River Oaks
2724 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098
Residences at Gramercy
2601 Gramercy St
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston