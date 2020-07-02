1223 Morris St.

Amenities

- The Morris House, originally built in 1930, is one of the areas few homes that has been thoughtfully and professionally remodeled without removing its 1930s charm. Enjoy the benefits of a low maintenance Home. Critical updates include: entire a/c and heating system replacement, complete plumbing system overhaul, energy efficient foam insulation (floors & walls), high R rating insulation in attic, brand new roof, solid wood floors (not laminate or engineered wood), and much, much more. Reap the benefits of the Light Rail walking distance away to take you to UH, Downtown, Minute Maid/NRG, or the Med Center. Up and coming Hardy Yards Developments. No flooding in the house or the area.



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



