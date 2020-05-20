1221 Missouri Street

Amenities

This gorgeous one-of-kind development designed by Irving Phillips speaks to the quirky and unique atmosphere that the greater Montrose area has to offer. The prime location offers walkability that Houstonians rarely have access to. Only minutes from all major hotspots in town. This home has been completely renovated to revitalize the charm that the home has to offer with a brighter and trendier twist. Updates that include high-end shaker style cabinets, luxury flooring, recessed LED lights, vanities, a new coat of paint, unique tile and chrome accents throughout the bathrooms and master, this designer-driven remodel is sure to stun all your guests and family members. How can we even forget to mention the pool! Being a corner lot, this home offers a private deck overlooking the beautiful downtown views, the LARGEST yard in the community, a spacious pool and hot-tub that can entertain any and all parties.