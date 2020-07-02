1148 W 25th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub

Experience the best that the Houston Heights has to offer with this incredible townhome in Lismar Acres. This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property boasts wood flooring, wrought iron spindles, a fireplace in the open living room, and a dining room. Dream up culinary masterpieces in the chefs kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a mosaic backsplash, gas range, and pendant lighting. Feel the stress melt away as you relax in the spa-like master suite, featuring a balcony, walk-in closet, dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Located near the heart of Shady Acres, residents are within walking distance of the top-rated dining, shopping, and entertainment of The Heights. Enjoy easy access to Washington Avenue and Cypress via U.S. 290 and I-610. This is the home of your dreams call today!