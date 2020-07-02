All apartments in Houston
1148 W 25th Street
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:58 PM

1148 W 25th Street

1148 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1148 West 25th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Experience the best that the Houston Heights has to offer with this incredible townhome in Lismar Acres. This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property boasts wood flooring, wrought iron spindles, a fireplace in the open living room, and a dining room. Dream up culinary masterpieces in the chefs kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a mosaic backsplash, gas range, and pendant lighting. Feel the stress melt away as you relax in the spa-like master suite, featuring a balcony, walk-in closet, dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Located near the heart of Shady Acres, residents are within walking distance of the top-rated dining, shopping, and entertainment of The Heights. Enjoy easy access to Washington Avenue and Cypress via U.S. 290 and I-610. This is the home of your dreams call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 W 25th Street have any available units?
1148 W 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 W 25th Street have?
Some of 1148 W 25th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 W 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1148 W 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 W 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1148 W 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1148 W 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1148 W 25th Street offers parking.
Does 1148 W 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 W 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 W 25th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1148 W 25th Street has a pool.
Does 1148 W 25th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1148 W 25th Street has accessible units.
Does 1148 W 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 W 25th Street has units with dishwashers.

