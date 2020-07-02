1148 W 25th Street

Amenities
Experience the best that the Houston Heights has to offer with this incredible townhome in Lismar Acres. This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property boasts wood flooring, wrought iron spindles, a fireplace in the open living room, and a dining room. Dream up culinary masterpieces in the chefs kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a mosaic backsplash, gas range, and pendant lighting. Feel the stress melt away as you relax in the spa-like master suite, featuring a balcony, walk-in closet, dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Located near the heart of Shady Acres, residents are within walking distance of the top-rated dining, shopping, and entertainment of The Heights. Enjoy easy access to Washington Avenue and Cypress via U.S. 290 and I-610. This is the home of your dreams call today!