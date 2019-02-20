1114 Augusta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Light, bright two story contemporary Galleria town home with high ceilings, deco windows and skylights. Small, quiet green complex. Second floor open floor plan has large combo living/dining area, tile, plantation shutters, charming fireplace, sunny balcony. Kitchen has recent stainless appliances, open with long breakfast bar. Bedrooms on separate floors, each with en suite bathroom, great for privacy. Two car attached garage with full size washer/dryer. Closets & storage. No flooding. Prime location for restaurants, shopping, YMCA, dog park, freeway access.