Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:37 AM

1114 Augusta Drive

1114 Augusta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Light, bright two story contemporary Galleria town home with high ceilings, deco windows and skylights. Small, quiet green complex. Second floor open floor plan has large combo living/dining area, tile, plantation shutters, charming fireplace, sunny balcony. Kitchen has recent stainless appliances, open with long breakfast bar. Bedrooms on separate floors, each with en suite bathroom, great for privacy. Two car attached garage with full size washer/dryer. Closets & storage. No flooding. Prime location for restaurants, shopping, YMCA, dog park, freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Augusta Drive have any available units?
1114 Augusta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Augusta Drive have?
Some of 1114 Augusta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Augusta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Augusta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Augusta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Augusta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Augusta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Augusta Drive offers parking.
Does 1114 Augusta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 Augusta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Augusta Drive have a pool?
No, 1114 Augusta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Augusta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1114 Augusta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Augusta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Augusta Drive has units with dishwashers.

