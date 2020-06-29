1102 Laurentide Street

Amenities
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1400 if approved on or before Jan. 15th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $75 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1325.
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large vanity and walk in shower! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.