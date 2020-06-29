1102 Laurentide Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1400 if approved on or before Jan. 15th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $75 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1325.



A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large vanity and walk in shower! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.