1102 Laurentide Street
Last updated January 27 2020 at 9:08 PM

1102 Laurentide Street

1102 Laurentide Street · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Laurentide Street, Houston, TX 77029
Pleasantville Area

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1400 if approved on or before Jan. 15th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $75 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1325.

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large vanity and walk in shower! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Laurentide Street have any available units?
1102 Laurentide Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 Laurentide Street have?
Some of 1102 Laurentide Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Laurentide Street currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Laurentide Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Laurentide Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 Laurentide Street is pet friendly.
Does 1102 Laurentide Street offer parking?
No, 1102 Laurentide Street does not offer parking.
Does 1102 Laurentide Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Laurentide Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Laurentide Street have a pool?
No, 1102 Laurentide Street does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Laurentide Street have accessible units?
No, 1102 Laurentide Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Laurentide Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Laurentide Street does not have units with dishwashers.

