10434 Barnham St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/285a0a7070 ---- Welcome to 10434 Barnham! This charming home has been updated from a 2 bedroom to a 3 bedroom. Fully refreshed inside and out. This house is fully gated and fenced. Includes a living room area, kitchen with stainless appliances, new tile throughout, and updated bathroom. Located just minutes off of Eastex Freeway, this house is situated on the ideal area with easy commutes to downtown, Humble, and Kingwood. Spacious backyard area is fenced in as well. Apply now! *Must be pre approved and pre qualified before requesting a tour* *NOT MARKETED ON FACEBOOK* Requirements for applicants are a monthly income of 3x the rent, clean background, and eviction history. Pets are allowed but must be approved along with a pet deposit of $350. All criteria under TX Property Code Sec 92 will be considered when approving. ***Applications per applicant 18 are required. Contact 832-955-2434 for an application***