10434 Barnham St
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:24 PM

10434 Barnham St

10434 Barnham Street · No Longer Available
Location

10434 Barnham Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/285a0a7070 ---- Welcome to 10434 Barnham! This charming home has been updated from a 2 bedroom to a 3 bedroom. Fully refreshed inside and out. This house is fully gated and fenced. Includes a living room area, kitchen with stainless appliances, new tile throughout, and updated bathroom. Located just minutes off of Eastex Freeway, this house is situated on the ideal area with easy commutes to downtown, Humble, and Kingwood. Spacious backyard area is fenced in as well. Apply now! *Must be pre approved and pre qualified before requesting a tour* *NOT MARKETED ON FACEBOOK* Requirements for applicants are a monthly income of 3x the rent, clean background, and eviction history. Pets are allowed but must be approved along with a pet deposit of $350. All criteria under TX Property Code Sec 92 will be considered when approving. ***Applications per applicant 18 are required. Contact 832-955-2434 for an application***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10434 Barnham St have any available units?
10434 Barnham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 10434 Barnham St currently offering any rent specials?
10434 Barnham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10434 Barnham St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10434 Barnham St is pet friendly.
Does 10434 Barnham St offer parking?
No, 10434 Barnham St does not offer parking.
Does 10434 Barnham St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10434 Barnham St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10434 Barnham St have a pool?
No, 10434 Barnham St does not have a pool.
Does 10434 Barnham St have accessible units?
No, 10434 Barnham St does not have accessible units.
Does 10434 Barnham St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10434 Barnham St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10434 Barnham St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10434 Barnham St does not have units with air conditioning.

