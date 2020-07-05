All apartments in Houston
10323 Rockcrest Drive

10323 Rockcrest Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10323 Rockcrest Rd, Houston, TX 77041
Westbranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! NO upfront pet deposit and included fresh air amenity gets air filters delivered to your door. This lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is located in desirable Spring Branch and has been completely renovated! This beauty has new tile, new paint, attractive granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms and new patio deck! Master suite has a large windows with a lot of natural light and gorgeous modern bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Spacious living room, nice sized secondary bedroom. Two car garage, large backyard with new deck, zoned to acclaimed Spring Branch ISD schools! Close to restaurants, major shopping and entertainment venues. Minutes from 610, 290, I10, Beltway 8 and Memorial City Mall. *Pets case by case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10323 Rockcrest Drive have any available units?
10323 Rockcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10323 Rockcrest Drive have?
Some of 10323 Rockcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10323 Rockcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10323 Rockcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10323 Rockcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10323 Rockcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10323 Rockcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10323 Rockcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 10323 Rockcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10323 Rockcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10323 Rockcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 10323 Rockcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10323 Rockcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 10323 Rockcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10323 Rockcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10323 Rockcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

