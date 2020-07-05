10323 Rockcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! NO upfront pet deposit and included fresh air amenity gets air filters delivered to your door. This lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is located in desirable Spring Branch and has been completely renovated! This beauty has new tile, new paint, attractive granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms and new patio deck! Master suite has a large windows with a lot of natural light and gorgeous modern bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Spacious living room, nice sized secondary bedroom. Two car garage, large backyard with new deck, zoned to acclaimed Spring Branch ISD schools! Close to restaurants, major shopping and entertainment venues. Minutes from 610, 290, I10, Beltway 8 and Memorial City Mall. *Pets case by case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income