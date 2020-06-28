All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10322 Cathedral Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10322 Cathedral Dr.
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:26 AM

10322 Cathedral Dr.

10322 Cathedral Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10322 Cathedral Drive, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom - Move in Ready in South Houston - Recently update 3 bedroom 1 bath home is available and ready for you to move in. Nice size yard too. This house is super central with access to 610 and 288!

Rental Requirement/Criteria:

A.
Credit Score - 680+
Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 1/2 Month

B.
Credit Score - 580-680
Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 1 month rent

C.
Credit Score - 500-579
Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 2 months' rent

D.
Credit Score - Under 500 or no SSN
Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 2 months' rent

-Pet Policy: Case by case basis. No aggressive breeds.

-Our 2 year leases afford you peace of mind that your rent is locked in to today's rates.

(RLNE5431815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10322 Cathedral Dr. have any available units?
10322 Cathedral Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 10322 Cathedral Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10322 Cathedral Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10322 Cathedral Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10322 Cathedral Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10322 Cathedral Dr. offer parking?
No, 10322 Cathedral Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 10322 Cathedral Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10322 Cathedral Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10322 Cathedral Dr. have a pool?
No, 10322 Cathedral Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10322 Cathedral Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10322 Cathedral Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10322 Cathedral Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10322 Cathedral Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10322 Cathedral Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10322 Cathedral Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
Casa Rosa
5555 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77091
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
91Fifty
9150 Hwy 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
The Dacoma
3900 Dacoma Street
Houston, TX 77092
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston