10322 Cathedral Dr.

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom - Move in Ready in South Houston - Recently update 3 bedroom 1 bath home is available and ready for you to move in. Nice size yard too. This house is super central with access to 610 and 288!



Rental Requirement/Criteria:



A.

Credit Score - 680+

Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable

Security Deposit - 1/2 Month



B.

Credit Score - 580-680

Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable

Security Deposit - 1 month rent



C.

Credit Score - 500-579

Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable

Security Deposit - 2 months' rent



D.

Credit Score - Under 500 or no SSN

Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable

Security Deposit - 2 months' rent



-Pet Policy: Case by case basis. No aggressive breeds.



-Our 2 year leases afford you peace of mind that your rent is locked in to today's rates.



