10322 Cathedral Dr.

3 Bedroom - Move in Ready in South Houston - Recently update 3 bedroom 1 bath home is available and ready for you to move in. Nice size yard too. This house is super central with access to 610 and 288!
Rental Requirement/Criteria:
A.
Credit Score - 680+
Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 1/2 Month
B.
Credit Score - 580-680
Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 1 month rent
C.
Credit Score - 500-579
Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 2 months' rent
D.
Credit Score - Under 500 or no SSN
Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 2 months' rent
-Pet Policy: Case by case basis. No aggressive breeds.
-Our 2 year leases afford you peace of mind that your rent is locked in to today's rates.
