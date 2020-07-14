Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room online portal

The highest luxury apartment community of Stoneledge in the sought-after city of Grapevine exceeds your standards. StoneLedge provides unparalleled convenience to Dallas, Fort Worth and DFW Airport while creating a lifestyle abundant with year-round recreation, exquisite shopping and distinctive dining. With nearby access to Northwest Highway and Main Street, busy professionals are just minutes from DFW Airport as well as all the local wineries, live music venues and renowned destinations that make up beautiful Grapevine. Our community features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, hand-scraped wood flooring and private yards. Enjoy our resort-style swimming pool and cabanas with spacious sitting area and TV. We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the method you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual, self-guided and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour with a leasing consultant.