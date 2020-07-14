All apartments in Grapevine
Stoneledge

401 Boyd Dr · (817) 345-0551
Location

401 Boyd Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4208 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 5314 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 5203 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3218 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 4111 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 5316 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stoneledge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog park
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
The highest luxury apartment community of Stoneledge in the sought-after city of Grapevine exceeds your standards. StoneLedge provides unparalleled convenience to Dallas, Fort Worth and DFW Airport while creating a lifestyle abundant with year-round recreation, exquisite shopping and distinctive dining. With nearby access to Northwest Highway and Main Street, busy professionals are just minutes from DFW Airport as well as all the local wineries, live music venues and renowned destinations that make up beautiful Grapevine. Our community features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, hand-scraped wood flooring and private yards. Enjoy our resort-style swimming pool and cabanas with spacious sitting area and TV. We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the method you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual, self-guided and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour with a leasing consultant.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 3-13 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Holding and Security Deposit $100-300
Move-in Fees: $175
Additional: Valet trash: $22/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Depending on the location of the property, there may be other breed restrictions that are followed in accordance with laws and local ordinances; Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $19-$59/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stoneledge have any available units?
Stoneledge has 27 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does Stoneledge have?
Some of Stoneledge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stoneledge currently offering any rent specials?
Stoneledge is offering the following rent specials: Ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Is Stoneledge pet-friendly?
Yes, Stoneledge is pet friendly.
Does Stoneledge offer parking?
Yes, Stoneledge offers parking.
Does Stoneledge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stoneledge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stoneledge have a pool?
Yes, Stoneledge has a pool.
Does Stoneledge have accessible units?
No, Stoneledge does not have accessible units.
Does Stoneledge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stoneledge has units with dishwashers.
