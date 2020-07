Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Beautiful David Weekly home in desirable Silver Lake. Prime location minutes from lake, historic downtown , dining, and shopping areas. Open floor plan w engineered wide plank wood floors all through out entry, study , hallway, family and master bedroom. Open kitchen with granite counter top over look the family room. Study with French door by the entry. Fresh exterior paint, cover porch and siding. 3 bedrooms up with media and game room.