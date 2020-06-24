950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

WOW! Awesome single-story EXECUTIVE HOME with sparkling POOL near Lake Grapevine! Backs to Corp of Engr property=no neighbors behind. Recent, STATE-OF-THE-ART remodel will knock your socks off! Waaaay too many extras to list--MUST SEE! Walk to lake, parks, Scott's Landing Marina, hiking trails & MORE! Lg split mstr bedroom with luxury bath. ALL bdrms with walk-in closets. Skylights, 2 living areas, see-thru fireplace. Covered porch+just finished new covered TREX deck. Lease INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER, 2 FRIGs, POOL SVC + LAWN SVC. Tenant does NOT have access to fenced area on the west side of the home. All measurements approx, info shown believed correct but all should be verified by applicant.