Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:04 AM

950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail

950 Hummingbird Trail · No Longer Available
Location

950 Hummingbird Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WOW! Awesome single-story EXECUTIVE HOME with sparkling POOL near Lake Grapevine! Backs to Corp of Engr property=no neighbors behind. Recent, STATE-OF-THE-ART remodel will knock your socks off! Waaaay too many extras to list--MUST SEE! Walk to lake, parks, Scott's Landing Marina, hiking trails & MORE! Lg split mstr bedroom with luxury bath. ALL bdrms with walk-in closets. Skylights, 2 living areas, see-thru fireplace. Covered porch+just finished new covered TREX deck. Lease INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER, 2 FRIGs, POOL SVC + LAWN SVC. Tenant does NOT have access to fenced area on the west side of the home. All measurements approx, info shown believed correct but all should be verified by applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail have any available units?
950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail have?
Some of 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail currently offering any rent specials?
950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail pet-friendly?
No, 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail offer parking?
Yes, 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail offers parking.
Does 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail have a pool?
Yes, 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail has a pool.
Does 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail have accessible units?
No, 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 HUMMINGBIRD Trail has units with dishwashers.

