705 Cory Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

ADORABLE half duplex in North Grapevine!! Updated inside and out. Fresh paint on interior and exterior. New roof, windows and blinds. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel and black appliances in the kitchen. 3 bedrooms with laminate flooring, tile in bathrooms, kitchen, living and breakfast areas. Split bedrooms with master in the front and secondary bedrooms in the back. Fenced side yard with patio. 2 car carport in back for covered parking. Walking distance to parks, trails, schools and lake Grapevine! All applicants over 18 must fill out app. $40 app fee per applicant. Listing agent will send email with link to application.