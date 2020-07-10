All apartments in Grapevine
705 Cory Street
705 Cory Street

705 Cory Street · No Longer Available
Location

705 Cory Street, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
ADORABLE half duplex in North Grapevine!! Updated inside and out. Fresh paint on interior and exterior. New roof, windows and blinds. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel and black appliances in the kitchen. 3 bedrooms with laminate flooring, tile in bathrooms, kitchen, living and breakfast areas. Split bedrooms with master in the front and secondary bedrooms in the back. Fenced side yard with patio. 2 car carport in back for covered parking. Walking distance to parks, trails, schools and lake Grapevine! All applicants over 18 must fill out app. $40 app fee per applicant. Listing agent will send email with link to application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Cory Street have any available units?
705 Cory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Cory Street have?
Some of 705 Cory Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Cory Street currently offering any rent specials?
705 Cory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Cory Street pet-friendly?
No, 705 Cory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 705 Cory Street offer parking?
Yes, 705 Cory Street offers parking.
Does 705 Cory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Cory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Cory Street have a pool?
No, 705 Cory Street does not have a pool.
Does 705 Cory Street have accessible units?
No, 705 Cory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Cory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Cory Street has units with dishwashers.

