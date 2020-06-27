5223 Fairmount Drive

This cozy single story home located in a mature quiet neighborhood. A short walk to a large park. Features Hardwood flooring throughout the home. Updated kitchen with Granite countertops and SS electric range and built in microwave. Open family room with brick wood burning fireplace. The large manicured fenced back yard comes with a storage shed as well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
