Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:43 AM

5223 Fairmount Drive

5223 Fairmount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5223 Fairmount Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cozy single story home located in a mature quiet neighborhood. A short walk to a large park. Features Hardwood flooring throughout the home. Updated kitchen with Granite countertops and SS electric range and built in microwave. Open family room with brick wood burning fireplace. The large manicured fenced back yard comes with a storage shed as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5223 Fairmount Drive have any available units?
5223 Fairmount Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 5223 Fairmount Drive have?
Some of 5223 Fairmount Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5223 Fairmount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5223 Fairmount Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5223 Fairmount Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5223 Fairmount Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 5223 Fairmount Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5223 Fairmount Drive offers parking.
Does 5223 Fairmount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5223 Fairmount Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5223 Fairmount Drive have a pool?
No, 5223 Fairmount Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5223 Fairmount Drive have accessible units?
No, 5223 Fairmount Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5223 Fairmount Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5223 Fairmount Drive has units with dishwashers.

