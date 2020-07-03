All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 4617 Trevor Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
4617 Trevor Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4617 Trevor Trail

4617 Trevor Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4617 Trevor Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Stunning 2014 Custom Executive home is located in sought after Stone Bridge Oaks & GCISD offers: curved stairway, dramatic elevations, stone fireplace, gourmet island kitchen & SS appliances. Window Seats. Master bedrm down features large his&her closets and exquisite bath with double vanities. 2 more bedrms down have own baths; 2 additional bedrms up, 2-level media room, game room, and flex area. Office w private entry, 3car garage and large covered patio. HOA includes complete yard maintenance (front & back, weed & feed, shrub trimming, mulch & sprinkler system water & maintenance – Tenant saves approx. $200 monthly), 4-star Pool, Grill Area, Fitness Center, Walking Trails, Community Center use at no cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 Trevor Trail have any available units?
4617 Trevor Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 Trevor Trail have?
Some of 4617 Trevor Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 Trevor Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4617 Trevor Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 Trevor Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4617 Trevor Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 4617 Trevor Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4617 Trevor Trail offers parking.
Does 4617 Trevor Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4617 Trevor Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 Trevor Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4617 Trevor Trail has a pool.
Does 4617 Trevor Trail have accessible units?
No, 4617 Trevor Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 Trevor Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4617 Trevor Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary