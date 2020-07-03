4617 Trevor Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Stunning 2014 Custom Executive home is located in sought after Stone Bridge Oaks & GCISD offers: curved stairway, dramatic elevations, stone fireplace, gourmet island kitchen & SS appliances. Window Seats. Master bedrm down features large his&her closets and exquisite bath with double vanities. 2 more bedrms down have own baths; 2 additional bedrms up, 2-level media room, game room, and flex area. Office w private entry, 3car garage and large covered patio. HOA includes complete yard maintenance (front & back, weed & feed, shrub trimming, mulch & sprinkler system water & maintenance – Tenant saves approx. $200 monthly), 4-star Pool, Grill Area, Fitness Center, Walking Trails, Community Center use at no cost.