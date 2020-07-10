All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:25 PM

4333 Kenwood Dr

4333 Kenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4333 Kenwood Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Grapevine is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has stainless steel appliance, granite counters and plenty of storage. Home is updated with hard surface floors and designer paint colors. Backyard oasis with covered outdoor kitchen and pool. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

*pool care and lawn service are an additional $306 monthly.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=0CLk2IWjFf&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4333 Kenwood Dr have any available units?
4333 Kenwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 Kenwood Dr have?
Some of 4333 Kenwood Dr's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 Kenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Kenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Kenwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4333 Kenwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 4333 Kenwood Dr offer parking?
No, 4333 Kenwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4333 Kenwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 Kenwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Kenwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4333 Kenwood Dr has a pool.
Does 4333 Kenwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 4333 Kenwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Kenwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4333 Kenwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

