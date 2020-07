Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning Cary Clarke four bedroom custom home in High Oaks Estates in Grapevine. Tall ceilings, exposed beams in the den, large living areas, extensive trim work. Granite in kitchen and baths updated 2017. Claffey built outdoor living area with grill provides relaxing retreat to unwind! Feeds into all three Heritage schools. 10min drive to DFW airport. 5min from Shopping, Restaurants, and Medical facilities. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer to remain.