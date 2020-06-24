401 W College Street

Amenities

***Fully Furnished***Designer updated Craftsman Home located in the Heart of Grapevine Tx. You are a hop and a skip away from Historic Main St. in Grapevine. This home is located within the historic district of Grapevine and includes over 2,700+ sq ft. and is perfect for any season of your life. The home also includes storage above garage that is heated and cooled.(not included in sq ft) Landlord willing to lease at $5,000 per month fully furnished. Less than 12 months lease negotiable.