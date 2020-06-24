All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 401 W College Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
401 W College Street
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:46 AM

401 W College Street

401 West College Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

401 West College Street, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Fully Furnished***Designer updated Craftsman Home located in the Heart of Grapevine Tx. You are a hop and a skip away from Historic Main St. in Grapevine. This home is located within the historic district of Grapevine and includes over 2,700+ sq ft. and is perfect for any season of your life. The home also includes storage above garage that is heated and cooled.(not included in sq ft) Landlord willing to lease at $5,000 per month fully furnished. Less than 12 months lease negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 W College Street have any available units?
401 W College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 W College Street have?
Some of 401 W College Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 W College Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 W College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 W College Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 W College Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 401 W College Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 W College Street offers parking.
Does 401 W College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 W College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 W College Street have a pool?
No, 401 W College Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 W College Street have accessible units?
No, 401 W College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 W College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 W College Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary