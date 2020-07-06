3910 Meadow Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Spectacular 3 bed, 2 bath, 2256 sq ft, 1 story home in Grapevine! Tons of space in this home! Formal living and dining areas. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace, built ins, and wet bar! Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, tile back splash, and lots of cabinets and counter space. Breakfast area. Large master suite features fireplace, dual vanities, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Wonderful backyard. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



