Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy

3701 Grapevine Mills Parkway · No Longer Available
Grapevine
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

3701 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
I am moving to Oklahoma City for work!

We have an awesome apartment, close to Dallas!
Right next to 114, 121, and all of the major highways in Dallas.

Right down the street from Flower Mound, it is an awesome location!

Granite countertops, pet friendly, new appliances, and very cheap washer and dryer rental.

1600 a month is the lease.

However, I am willing to be generous with cash incentive to get someone to take over this lease, as this is needed desperately.

Lease would begin in the end of July, flexible on the move-in date as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy have any available units?
3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy have?
Some of 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy offer parking?
No, 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy have a pool?
No, 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

