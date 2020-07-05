3701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

I am moving to Oklahoma City for work!



We have an awesome apartment, close to Dallas!

Right next to 114, 121, and all of the major highways in Dallas.



Right down the street from Flower Mound, it is an awesome location!



Granite countertops, pet friendly, new appliances, and very cheap washer and dryer rental.



1600 a month is the lease.



However, I am willing to be generous with cash incentive to get someone to take over this lease, as this is needed desperately.



Lease would begin in the end of July, flexible on the move-in date as well!