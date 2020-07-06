All apartments in Grapevine
3513 Fieldwood Court
3513 Fieldwood Court

3513 Fieldwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Fieldwood Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Come say "Home Sweet Home" to this handsome home in Grapevine. Nestled in a cul-de-sac you'll feel far removed from the hustle and bustle! Shaded front yard with attractive and established landscaping offers solid curb appeal. Cozy foyer greets you with ceramic tiled floors, handsome wood banister staircase and expansive ceilings. Directly off of the foyer you'll find a quaint office or study with built ins and a half bath. Opposite end of foyer leads you into a formal dining room which flows nicely into a well appointed eat in kitchen. Granite countertops, plentiful built-ins and masonry accents offer a relaxed setting for meals and entertainment. Double sinks, an island and double ovens to boot. Three conjoined living areas offer multiple options for use and enjoyment. One room features a wet bar and wbfp; second room accented by vaulted ceilings and handsome wood paneling; third room overlooks the snazzy backyard. All rooms feature ceramic tiled floors. Back staircase leads into an amazing loft bedroom with wood planked ceilings, gorgeous hardwoods and sweet views of the greenery. Adjoining bathroom leads into an expansive walk in closet. Connecting utility room houses washer and dryer connections. Additional full bathroom offers separate soaking tub and shower. Second master bedroom features large walk in closet and a wbfp. Hallway landing outside of second master leads to your front staircase. This side of the second story offers final bedroom, quite large, with built ins and plenty of windows. A full bathroom completes the second floor and features a tub/shower combo, decorative vanity and ceramic tiled walls. Ready to take a stroll outside? Humongous deck off back of home is accessible from a couple of different doors. Screened in porch on one end of deck shields pool equipment from site. Other end of deck leads to storage building and also offers stairs down to pool decking. Lovely pool with attached spa offers quick relief from Texas summers! Pool service included with rent. Residents must provide proof of renters insurance with a water feature rider. Policy coverage must reflect dates of executed lease.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Fieldwood Court have any available units?
3513 Fieldwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Fieldwood Court have?
Some of 3513 Fieldwood Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Fieldwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Fieldwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Fieldwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 3513 Fieldwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 3513 Fieldwood Court offer parking?
No, 3513 Fieldwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 3513 Fieldwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Fieldwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Fieldwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 3513 Fieldwood Court has a pool.
Does 3513 Fieldwood Court have accessible units?
No, 3513 Fieldwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Fieldwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 Fieldwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

