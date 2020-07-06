3513 Fieldwood Court

Amenities

Come say "Home Sweet Home" to this handsome home in Grapevine. Nestled in a cul-de-sac you'll feel far removed from the hustle and bustle! Shaded front yard with attractive and established landscaping offers solid curb appeal. Cozy foyer greets you with ceramic tiled floors, handsome wood banister staircase and expansive ceilings. Directly off of the foyer you'll find a quaint office or study with built ins and a half bath. Opposite end of foyer leads you into a formal dining room which flows nicely into a well appointed eat in kitchen. Granite countertops, plentiful built-ins and masonry accents offer a relaxed setting for meals and entertainment. Double sinks, an island and double ovens to boot. Three conjoined living areas offer multiple options for use and enjoyment. One room features a wet bar and wbfp; second room accented by vaulted ceilings and handsome wood paneling; third room overlooks the snazzy backyard. All rooms feature ceramic tiled floors. Back staircase leads into an amazing loft bedroom with wood planked ceilings, gorgeous hardwoods and sweet views of the greenery. Adjoining bathroom leads into an expansive walk in closet. Connecting utility room houses washer and dryer connections. Additional full bathroom offers separate soaking tub and shower. Second master bedroom features large walk in closet and a wbfp. Hallway landing outside of second master leads to your front staircase. This side of the second story offers final bedroom, quite large, with built ins and plenty of windows. A full bathroom completes the second floor and features a tub/shower combo, decorative vanity and ceramic tiled walls. Ready to take a stroll outside? Humongous deck off back of home is accessible from a couple of different doors. Screened in porch on one end of deck shields pool equipment from site. Other end of deck leads to storage building and also offers stairs down to pool decking. Lovely pool with attached spa offers quick relief from Texas summers! Pool service included with rent. Residents must provide proof of renters insurance with a water feature rider. Policy coverage must reflect dates of executed lease.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.