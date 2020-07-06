3428 Red Bird Lane

Amenities
Much desired neighborhood close to Lake Grapevine! Bike and Hike the nearby lake trail system, enjoy the parks, sport fields, marina and rec center with indoor pool. Enjoy a cup of coffee in your back yard deck. Gas appliances & Fireplace. Beautiful Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Don't worry about needing a refrigerator..it stays. Beautiful selection of Decorator colors, accents, light fixtures. Ceiling Fans throughout. High Efficiency Air conditioning. Tenant to verify room sizes and schools. Broker owned.Ready for occupancy July 1 Treed lot. Sprinklered and Landscaped! Make this your home!!
Owner is licensed broker