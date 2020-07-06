341 Hill Creek Lane

Amenities
This beautiful two-story home is located in a newer subdivision in the exemplary Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Hard to find second bedroom on the main floor. The second level has a third bedroom, full bath and game room. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and many other upgrades. Wonderful floor plan with great use of space - a must see! Tenant & tenant's agent to verify schools and room dimensions. Lawn and landscaping service included. Available January 1st.