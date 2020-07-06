All apartments in Grapevine
341 Hill Creek Lane
341 Hill Creek Lane

341 Hill Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

341 Hill Creek Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
This beautiful two-story home is located in a newer subdivision in the exemplary Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Hard to find second bedroom on the main floor. The second level has a third bedroom, full bath and game room. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and many other upgrades. Wonderful floor plan with great use of space - a must see! Tenant & tenant's agent to verify schools and room dimensions. Lawn and landscaping service included. Available January 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Hill Creek Lane have any available units?
341 Hill Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 341 Hill Creek Lane have?
Some of 341 Hill Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Hill Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
341 Hill Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Hill Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 341 Hill Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 341 Hill Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 341 Hill Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 341 Hill Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 Hill Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Hill Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 341 Hill Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 341 Hill Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 341 Hill Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Hill Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 Hill Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

