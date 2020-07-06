3405 Spring Willow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous 3-2-2 in Grapevine, GCISD! Soaring ceilings, beautiful architecture, two living areas, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counters, huge master bath, inviting setting and so much more! Entry opens to the first living with lovely wainscoting, wet bar and classic brick fireplace. Chef's kitchen has loads of storage, accent tiles and center island. Spacious master suite has an enormous private bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Lovely secondaries, second living, plenty of natural light, expansive backyard, storage building, great location and more! One small pet under 30 lbs only. *Agent is a licensed Broker in the State of Texas.