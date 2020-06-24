3313 Sweet Gum Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

An immaculate 2 story, FURNISHED $3600.00 OR UNFURNISHED $3300.00, is available for your quick move-in on Sept 16th. Well manicured landscaping affords a beautiful drive-up appeal. As you enter you will find all furniture purchased in the past year, barely used. The homeowner has prepared this home for your comfort and enjoyment. The view from the breakfast area is inviting. The private backyard is a perfect getaway for peace and quiet. Providing 4 bedrooms, master down with a spacious master bath and closet. Upstairs you find 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths awaiting you. With 2 living and 2 dining down it affords you perfect space for entertaining. Tenants or tenants agent to verify schools & msrmts.