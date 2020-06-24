All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 3313 Sweet Gum Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
3313 Sweet Gum Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3313 Sweet Gum Lane

3313 Sweet Gum Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3313 Sweet Gum Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An immaculate 2 story, FURNISHED $3600.00 OR UNFURNISHED $3300.00, is available for your quick move-in on Sept 16th. Well manicured landscaping affords a beautiful drive-up appeal. As you enter you will find all furniture purchased in the past year, barely used. The homeowner has prepared this home for your comfort and enjoyment. The view from the breakfast area is inviting. The private backyard is a perfect getaway for peace and quiet. Providing 4 bedrooms, master down with a spacious master bath and closet. Upstairs you find 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths awaiting you. With 2 living and 2 dining down it affords you perfect space for entertaining. Tenants or tenants agent to verify schools & msrmts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Sweet Gum Lane have any available units?
3313 Sweet Gum Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 Sweet Gum Lane have?
Some of 3313 Sweet Gum Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Sweet Gum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Sweet Gum Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Sweet Gum Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3313 Sweet Gum Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 3313 Sweet Gum Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3313 Sweet Gum Lane offers parking.
Does 3313 Sweet Gum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Sweet Gum Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Sweet Gum Lane have a pool?
No, 3313 Sweet Gum Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Sweet Gum Lane have accessible units?
No, 3313 Sweet Gum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Sweet Gum Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 Sweet Gum Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary