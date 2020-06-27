331 Drexel Drive

Amenities

Stunning, renovated home with character! Reclaimed wood floors from old basketball court and old church, tri-color wood kitchen cabinets, custom concrete countertops with oversized island, high-end induction KitchenAid range, reclaimed wood walls in front hall and breakfast room with custom bench seating and fireplace with gas logs. Master bathroom has separate, customized vanities, including large double shower. Landscaped backyard is perfect for relaxing! Located in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, one block from the newly built Cannon Elementary. Blocks from the newly renovated Botanical Garden and a little over half a mile from Main Street Grapevine! This one won't last long!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.