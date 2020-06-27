All apartments in Grapevine
331 Drexel Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 1:52 AM

331 Drexel Drive

331 Drexel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

331 Drexel Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
basketball court
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning, renovated home with character! Reclaimed wood floors from old basketball court and old church, tri-color wood kitchen cabinets, custom concrete countertops with oversized island, high-end induction KitchenAid range, reclaimed wood walls in front hall and breakfast room with custom bench seating and fireplace with gas logs. Master bathroom has separate, customized vanities, including large double shower. Landscaped backyard is perfect for relaxing! Located in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, one block from the newly built Cannon Elementary. Blocks from the newly renovated Botanical Garden and a little over half a mile from Main Street Grapevine! This one won't last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Drexel Drive have any available units?
331 Drexel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 Drexel Drive have?
Some of 331 Drexel Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Drexel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
331 Drexel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Drexel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 Drexel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 331 Drexel Drive offer parking?
No, 331 Drexel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 331 Drexel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Drexel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Drexel Drive have a pool?
No, 331 Drexel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 331 Drexel Drive have accessible units?
No, 331 Drexel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Drexel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Drexel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

