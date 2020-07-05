3222 Mapleridge Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

End the day with a splash! Refreshing diving pool plus attached spa in backyard is ready for cool summer fun in this 4 bedroom home right off Hall-Johnson Rd in Grapevine. Downstairs living room offers fireside comfort and formal dining for delightful dinners. Kitchen with solid surface counter tops, built in microwave oven and pretty view to backyard. All bedroom upstairs. Master bath has separate shower and jetted tub plus dual sinks and walk in closet. Very close to schools and easy access to highways. Pool care included in monthly rent.