3222 Mapleridge Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:43 PM

3222 Mapleridge Drive

3222 Mapleridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3222 Mapleridge Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
End the day with a splash! Refreshing diving pool plus attached spa in backyard is ready for cool summer fun in this 4 bedroom home right off Hall-Johnson Rd in Grapevine. Downstairs living room offers fireside comfort and formal dining for delightful dinners. Kitchen with solid surface counter tops, built in microwave oven and pretty view to backyard. All bedroom upstairs. Master bath has separate shower and jetted tub plus dual sinks and walk in closet. Very close to schools and easy access to highways. Pool care included in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

