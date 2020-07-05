All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

306 Austin Street

306 Austin Street · No Longer Available
Location

306 Austin Street, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in the heart of Grapevine's historic district is this one of a kind home. Near shops, dining, live music, events and more! This ideal home has a private guest house that could be used as the 3rd bedroom or living space. Beautiful wood ceilings and floors, a claw foot tub, wrap-around porch, this Grapevine Gem has it all. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops and island. Lush green grass sod will be planted in spring. Brand new wooden fence will replace the current fence in backyard. Stainless steel Refrigerator will stay and brand new Washer and Dryers are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Austin Street have any available units?
306 Austin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Austin Street have?
Some of 306 Austin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Austin Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 Austin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Austin Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 Austin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 306 Austin Street offer parking?
No, 306 Austin Street does not offer parking.
Does 306 Austin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Austin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Austin Street have a pool?
No, 306 Austin Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 Austin Street have accessible units?
No, 306 Austin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Austin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Austin Street has units with dishwashers.

