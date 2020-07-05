306 Austin Street

Amenities

Located in the heart of Grapevine's historic district is this one of a kind home. Near shops, dining, live music, events and more! This ideal home has a private guest house that could be used as the 3rd bedroom or living space. Beautiful wood ceilings and floors, a claw foot tub, wrap-around porch, this Grapevine Gem has it all. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops and island. Lush green grass sod will be planted in spring. Brand new wooden fence will replace the current fence in backyard. Stainless steel Refrigerator will stay and brand new Washer and Dryers are included!