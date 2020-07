Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

A must see 3 bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home in the great Grapevine community located in Carroll ISD. This light & bright open floor plan has vaulted beam ceilings and cozy fireplace in the living area. The kitchen has granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Newly installed wood flooring throughout living and bedrooms. Please verify all measurements, HOA info and schools.