3000 Old Mill Run

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

A large and very nice home in a great neighborhood. Near Grapevine High School. On a wooded lot, freshly painted and all hardwood floors and ceramic tile in the Kitchen. Kitchen has granite countertops, double oven, trash compactor, smooth surface cooktop. Washer and dryer included as well as a large pool with a great patio and backyard. The master closet is large with built cabinets and drawers. a sunken tub and glass-enclosed separate shower. POOL SERVICE AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.