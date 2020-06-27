All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:47 PM

3000 Old Mill Run

3000 Old Mill Run · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Old Mill Run, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A large and very nice home in a great neighborhood. Near Grapevine High School. On a wooded lot, freshly painted and all hardwood floors and ceramic tile in the Kitchen. Kitchen has granite countertops, double oven, trash compactor, smooth surface cooktop. Washer and dryer included as well as a large pool with a great patio and backyard. The master closet is large with built cabinets and drawers. a sunken tub and glass-enclosed separate shower. POOL SERVICE AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Old Mill Run have any available units?
3000 Old Mill Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Old Mill Run have?
Some of 3000 Old Mill Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Old Mill Run currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Old Mill Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Old Mill Run pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Old Mill Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 3000 Old Mill Run offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Old Mill Run offers parking.
Does 3000 Old Mill Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 Old Mill Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Old Mill Run have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Old Mill Run has a pool.
Does 3000 Old Mill Run have accessible units?
No, 3000 Old Mill Run does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Old Mill Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Old Mill Run has units with dishwashers.

