Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:12 PM

2930 Cardinal Drive

2930 Cardinal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2930 Cardinal Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Kimberly Estates

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Showings start April 6. 2019. New flooring thru out with wood look tile -carpet in 2 bedrms to be installed. .. Split bedrm. arrangement.. make ready will be done by April 16. Private backyard - fenced.. within walking distance to Lake.. quiet area.. No pets.. Trees.. better hurry on this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Cardinal Drive have any available units?
2930 Cardinal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 Cardinal Drive have?
Some of 2930 Cardinal Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 Cardinal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Cardinal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Cardinal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2930 Cardinal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2930 Cardinal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2930 Cardinal Drive offers parking.
Does 2930 Cardinal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Cardinal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Cardinal Drive have a pool?
No, 2930 Cardinal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Cardinal Drive have accessible units?
No, 2930 Cardinal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Cardinal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 Cardinal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

