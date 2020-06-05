All apartments in Grapevine
2804 Woodhaven Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:57 PM

2804 Woodhaven Dr

2804 Woodhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Woodhaven Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Pristine home located in the highly sought after Lakeside Estate boasts an open floorplan and heated Pool and Spa! Stainless steel appliances, granite, and a gas cooktop in large kitchen. Opens to the breakfast area and family room with pool views from many of the bay windows. The large master suite features an elegantly appointed bath with freestanding tub. Secondary bedrooms are split from the master with a Murphy Bed in bdrm four. Gorgeous wood floors and fresh paint. Lots of natural light in the house. Great flex use of the front rooms. Neighborhood lake, access to playground, playing field. Near Downtown Grapevine, Grapevine Lake, GCISD Campuses, Southlake Town Square, DFW Airport and more! BONUS: Pool maintenance provided by landlord. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

