2804 Woodhaven Dr

Pristine home located in the highly sought after Lakeside Estate boasts an open floorplan and heated Pool and Spa! Stainless steel appliances, granite, and a gas cooktop in large kitchen. Opens to the breakfast area and family room with pool views from many of the bay windows. The large master suite features an elegantly appointed bath with freestanding tub. Secondary bedrooms are split from the master with a Murphy Bed in bdrm four. Gorgeous wood floors and fresh paint. Lots of natural light in the house. Great flex use of the front rooms. Neighborhood lake, access to playground, playing field. Near Downtown Grapevine, Grapevine Lake, GCISD Campuses, Southlake Town Square, DFW Airport and more! BONUS: Pool maintenance provided by landlord. Welcome Home!