2726 Hidden Lake Drive

MOVE IN READY - Immaculate Single Story in Hidden Lake Estates - 3 Bedrooms, 2.1 Baths, 2 Living, 2 Dining, Private Office, Saltwater Pool and Spa! Amenities include hardwoods, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, decorative lighting , custom paint and blinds. Master retreat boasts frameless shower, jetted tub, custom tile work and large walk in closet. Chef’s kitchen with breakfast bar and island, opens to family room with cozy gas fireplace. Low maintenance backyard has covered flagstone patio and built in grill overlooking pool and spa. Separate workshop-storage with electric. Close to Lake Grapevine and quick drive to Southlake Town Square. GCISD. Refrigerator, washer and dryer incl