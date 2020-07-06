All apartments in Grapevine
2726 Hidden Lake Drive

2726 Hidden Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2726 Hidden Lake Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Hidden Lake Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
MOVE IN READY - Immaculate Single Story in Hidden Lake Estates - 3 Bedrooms, 2.1 Baths, 2 Living, 2 Dining, Private Office, Saltwater Pool and Spa! Amenities include hardwoods, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, decorative lighting , custom paint and blinds. Master retreat boasts frameless shower, jetted tub, custom tile work and large walk in closet. Chef’s kitchen with breakfast bar and island, opens to family room with cozy gas fireplace. Low maintenance backyard has covered flagstone patio and built in grill overlooking pool and spa. Separate workshop-storage with electric. Close to Lake Grapevine and quick drive to Southlake Town Square. GCISD. Refrigerator, washer and dryer incl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

