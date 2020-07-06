All apartments in Grapevine
2719 Hidden Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2719 Hidden Lake Drive

2719 Hidden Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2719 Hidden Lake Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Hidden Lake Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Wonderful 4-bedroom, 3-bath executive home with pool. Walking distance to hiking, biking & jogging trails at Lake Grapevine. Hardwoods, tile & carpet with a neutral design palette. Two fireplaces; one in the formal living room & one in the family room. Kitchen features granite counters, gas cooktop & a refrigerator. One bedroom & full bath down, master & 2 bedrooms up. Private backyard features a large covered patio, play pool & attached spa with plenty of grassy area left over. Minutes away from the new Metro Transit station, restaurants and shopping.
Pool service & HOA dues included in rent.
$40 app fee for each person over 18; landlord will consider one small dog 2+ years old & under 25 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 Hidden Lake Drive have any available units?
2719 Hidden Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 Hidden Lake Drive have?
Some of 2719 Hidden Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 Hidden Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2719 Hidden Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 Hidden Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2719 Hidden Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2719 Hidden Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2719 Hidden Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 2719 Hidden Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 Hidden Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 Hidden Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2719 Hidden Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 2719 Hidden Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2719 Hidden Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 Hidden Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2719 Hidden Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

