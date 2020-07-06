2719 Hidden Lake Drive

Amenities

Wonderful 4-bedroom, 3-bath executive home with pool. Walking distance to hiking, biking & jogging trails at Lake Grapevine. Hardwoods, tile & carpet with a neutral design palette. Two fireplaces; one in the formal living room & one in the family room. Kitchen features granite counters, gas cooktop & a refrigerator. One bedroom & full bath down, master & 2 bedrooms up. Private backyard features a large covered patio, play pool & attached spa with plenty of grassy area left over. Minutes away from the new Metro Transit station, restaurants and shopping.

Pool service & HOA dues included in rent.

$40 app fee for each person over 18; landlord will consider one small dog 2+ years old & under 25 pounds.