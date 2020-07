Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gated luxury townhome, single story backing to beautiful Dallas Cowboys golf course with huge trees and lake view. Conveniently located just behind Grapevine Mills make commute to Dallas or Fort Worth easy. Pets will be considered on case by case basis and may require additional deposit and or monthly fee. Extended lease 2 yrs is preferred.