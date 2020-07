Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Wonderful quite, gated community adjacent to COWBOYS GOLF COURSE! Just minutes from DFW airport! Conveniently located close to GV Mills Mall, AMC Movie Theatre, and restaurants. Beautiful home inside and out. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths, lots of tile and hardwood floors, very nice master suite with jetted tub and separate shower. Beautiful views overlooking golf course in back. Carpet and paint updated last year. Shows like new. HOA paid by owners.