2504 Anglers Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pool table garage

Walk to Lakeview Park on Lake Grapevine and enjoy beach sunsets & boat launch. Enjoy evening breeze from this 33x10 ft front porch or 22 ft screened back porch, boat RV parking in driveway on left side of home. Fresh exterior paint and new fence in progress. Spacious 11x7 ft entry, 2 BR suites with WI closets, builtin bookcase cabinet & remodeled baths, hardwoods & tile floor thru out, Huge kitchen with 8ft peninsula island, new appliances, granite counters & loads of cabinets. Spacious open concept Living-Dining-Kitchen with contemporary accent real FP & wall of windows to view the rolling topography of open lake area beyond. Dining can be music room, office or pool & billiards room. Available 3-1.