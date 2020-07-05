All apartments in Grapevine
2504 Anglers Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2504 Anglers Drive

2504 Anglers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Anglers Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Walk to Lakeview Park on Lake Grapevine and enjoy beach sunsets & boat launch. Enjoy evening breeze from this 33x10 ft front porch or 22 ft screened back porch, boat RV parking in driveway on left side of home. Fresh exterior paint and new fence in progress. Spacious 11x7 ft entry, 2 BR suites with WI closets, builtin bookcase cabinet & remodeled baths, hardwoods & tile floor thru out, Huge kitchen with 8ft peninsula island, new appliances, granite counters & loads of cabinets. Spacious open concept Living-Dining-Kitchen with contemporary accent real FP & wall of windows to view the rolling topography of open lake area beyond. Dining can be music room, office or pool & billiards room. Available 3-1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2504 Anglers Drive have any available units?
2504 Anglers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Anglers Drive have?
Some of 2504 Anglers Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Anglers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Anglers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Anglers Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Anglers Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2504 Anglers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Anglers Drive offers parking.
Does 2504 Anglers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Anglers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Anglers Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2504 Anglers Drive has a pool.
Does 2504 Anglers Drive have accessible units?
No, 2504 Anglers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Anglers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Anglers Drive has units with dishwashers.

