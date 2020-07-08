2452 Highway 121 #1185

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Bedford Apartment Living at it's finest! - Welcome home to Harwood Hills Apartments! Our community offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, fully-equipped kitchens, generous storage space, AT&T fiber optic connections, and private patios or balconies, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. Select units have been recently renovated to include vinyl plank flooring, new lighting fixtures, and crown molding, as well as kitchens that feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in microwaves, and mosaic tile backsplashes. Many of our apartments also offer cozy wood-burning fireplaces!



Harwood Hills Apartments has many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us, one of them being that we offer Zego Smart Apartments! Zego provides cutting edge smart home technology that allows you to control devices through your phone with ease in your Zego Resident App. Stay active at our brand new fitness facility with Matrix fitness equipment or at our Fitness on Demand studio, take a dip in one of our two refreshing swimming pools, or relax in our massage therapy room. You can also enjoy playing with your furry friend at our expansive on-site pet park, featuring a shaded seating area with a beautiful arbor. Our clubhouse features a quiet, comfortable seating area, complete with a Starbucks coffee and tea bar. We know you’ll also love our relaxing hot tub, poolside BBQ grilling stations, outdoor basketball court, and stand-up tanning bed. We conveniently include reserved carports with all floorplans, and offer garages available for rent! Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Harwood Hills Apartments!



$100 off rent on 2/2.5 1185sqft for 1 month(s)



REBATES AVAILABLE! - You must allow us to register you with the apartment complex before going and you must list Direct Realty as the referral source on the guest card and application at the complex. We must receive the referral fee in order to pay out a rebate to you.



