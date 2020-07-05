2440 Brittany Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

GCISD! 4 Bedroom home with beautiful mature trees and greenbelt behind the home. Master downstairs with other beds and Gameroom upstairs. Master with separate vanities, garden tub, and wood floors. Most of downstairs is wood floors! Lots of windows for light and bright living. Backyard has plenty of space for playing. Great deck on the back of the property for entertaining and cooking out! Over 3,000 square feet! Close to Schools! Tom Thumb, Albertsons, Target, and plenty of restaurants close by. This is a great, clean, and well maintained rental property. Kitchen fridge conveys with lease. $500 Pet deposit. Pets to be considered by landlord on case by case basis.