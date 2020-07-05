All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2440 Brittany Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2440 Brittany Lane
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 AM

2440 Brittany Lane

2440 Brittany Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2440 Brittany Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
GCISD! 4 Bedroom home with beautiful mature trees and greenbelt behind the home. Master downstairs with other beds and Gameroom upstairs. Master with separate vanities, garden tub, and wood floors. Most of downstairs is wood floors! Lots of windows for light and bright living. Backyard has plenty of space for playing. Great deck on the back of the property for entertaining and cooking out! Over 3,000 square feet! Close to Schools! Tom Thumb, Albertsons, Target, and plenty of restaurants close by. This is a great, clean, and well maintained rental property. Kitchen fridge conveys with lease. $500 Pet deposit. Pets to be considered by landlord on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Brittany Lane have any available units?
2440 Brittany Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 Brittany Lane have?
Some of 2440 Brittany Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Brittany Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Brittany Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Brittany Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2440 Brittany Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2440 Brittany Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Brittany Lane offers parking.
Does 2440 Brittany Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Brittany Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Brittany Lane have a pool?
No, 2440 Brittany Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Brittany Lane have accessible units?
No, 2440 Brittany Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Brittany Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 Brittany Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary