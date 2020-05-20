All apartments in Grapevine
/
Grapevine, TX
/
223 Wood Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

223 Wood Street

223 Wood Street · No Longer Available
Location

223 Wood Street, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GORGEOUS HOME FOR LEASE IN HISTORIC GRAPEVINE. Convenient to Faith, Main Street with wineries, shopping, restaurants, DFW Airport and major freeways (Hwy 114, 121, 635). Gorgeous, custom SINGLE-story home with 2545 SF, covered patio PLUS front & back yards. Home is fully furnished including all kitchenware, furniture, bedding, washer, dryer, refrigerator, wine cooler, everything! Very open concept, high-end granite & appliances, wood-plank-tile flooring, even an electric car charger in garage. Lawn maintenance included. No smokers. Shorter lease considered at higher rent. Pet on a case by case basis with additional NR deposit. Bike to Main Street, 10 minutes to DFW Airport. Come live the good life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Wood Street have any available units?
223 Wood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Wood Street have?
Some of 223 Wood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Wood Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 Wood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Wood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Wood Street is pet friendly.
Does 223 Wood Street offer parking?
Yes, 223 Wood Street offers parking.
Does 223 Wood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Wood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Wood Street have a pool?
No, 223 Wood Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 Wood Street have accessible units?
No, 223 Wood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Wood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Wood Street has units with dishwashers.

