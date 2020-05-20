223 Wood Street

Amenities
GORGEOUS HOME FOR LEASE IN HISTORIC GRAPEVINE. Convenient to Faith, Main Street with wineries, shopping, restaurants, DFW Airport and major freeways (Hwy 114, 121, 635). Gorgeous, custom SINGLE-story home with 2545 SF, covered patio PLUS front & back yards. Home is fully furnished including all kitchenware, furniture, bedding, washer, dryer, refrigerator, wine cooler, everything! Very open concept, high-end granite & appliances, wood-plank-tile flooring, even an electric car charger in garage. Lawn maintenance included. No smokers. Shorter lease considered at higher rent. Pet on a case by case basis with additional NR deposit. Bike to Main Street, 10 minutes to DFW Airport. Come live the good life!