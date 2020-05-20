223 Wood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GORGEOUS HOME FOR LEASE IN HISTORIC GRAPEVINE. Convenient to Faith, Main Street with wineries, shopping, restaurants, DFW Airport and major freeways (Hwy 114, 121, 635). Gorgeous, custom SINGLE-story home with 2545 SF, covered patio PLUS front & back yards. Home is fully furnished including all kitchenware, furniture, bedding, washer, dryer, refrigerator, wine cooler, everything! Very open concept, high-end granite & appliances, wood-plank-tile flooring, even an electric car charger in garage. Lawn maintenance included. No smokers. Shorter lease considered at higher rent. Pet on a case by case basis with additional NR deposit. Bike to Main Street, 10 minutes to DFW Airport. Come live the good life!