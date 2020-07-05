All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:37 PM

2192 Mcpherson Drive

2192 Mcpherson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2192 Mcpherson Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Grapevine Location!! Designer Paint and plantation shutters throughout. Drop in dual fuel range. Stacking Washer-Dryer and Fridge provided. Master suite has optional sitting area. Custom built in office upstairs between the two bedroom suites. HVAC replaced in 2017!! This small and private community has a shared courtyard and barbeque area off the back door. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE. Lockbox is on the gas meter just to left of the front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2192 Mcpherson Drive have any available units?
2192 Mcpherson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2192 Mcpherson Drive have?
Some of 2192 Mcpherson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2192 Mcpherson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2192 Mcpherson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2192 Mcpherson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2192 Mcpherson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2192 Mcpherson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2192 Mcpherson Drive offers parking.
Does 2192 Mcpherson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2192 Mcpherson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2192 Mcpherson Drive have a pool?
No, 2192 Mcpherson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2192 Mcpherson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2192 Mcpherson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2192 Mcpherson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2192 Mcpherson Drive has units with dishwashers.

