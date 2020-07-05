2192 Mcpherson Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing Grapevine Location!! Designer Paint and plantation shutters throughout. Drop in dual fuel range. Stacking Washer-Dryer and Fridge provided. Master suite has optional sitting area. Custom built in office upstairs between the two bedroom suites. HVAC replaced in 2017!! This small and private community has a shared courtyard and barbeque area off the back door. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE. Lockbox is on the gas meter just to left of the front door.