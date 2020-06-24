All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

2116 Idlewood Dr

2116 Idlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Idlewood Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Winding Creek Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated 4-2.5-2 home located in Grapevine, TX is move in ready. Living room features hardwood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, large kitchen island and a breakfast nook. Spacious master bedroom with a large walk in closet and ceiling fan. The master bathroom features double sink vanity with knee space, and large shower and garden tub. The second bathroom has large double sink vanity. there is plenty of space for entertaining with a formal living and dining. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=HxuzGPn703&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Idlewood Dr have any available units?
2116 Idlewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Idlewood Dr have?
Some of 2116 Idlewood Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Idlewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Idlewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Idlewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Idlewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Idlewood Dr offer parking?
No, 2116 Idlewood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Idlewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Idlewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Idlewood Dr have a pool?
No, 2116 Idlewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Idlewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2116 Idlewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Idlewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Idlewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

