2007 Carlsbad Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute, updated, quaint ranch house sits on a quiet cul-de-sac, close to park, shopping and restaurants. Gorgeous culinary kitchen with granite counters. Luxury vinyl wood plank throughout the house. Big back yard with a gazebo for entertaining. Easy access to major highway and DFW Airport. Close to the unique individual shops and restaurants in the heart of Grapevine, and in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. Dogs 30lbs or less, cats ok, limit 2 pets. No aggressive breeds. Pet dep $500 each pet, half non-refundable. Additional $500 pet deposit (half non-refundable) for one additional pet.