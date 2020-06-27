All apartments in Grapevine
2007 Carlsbad Court

2007 Carlsbad Court · No Longer Available
Location

2007 Carlsbad Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute, updated, quaint ranch house sits on a quiet cul-de-sac, close to park, shopping and restaurants. Gorgeous culinary kitchen with granite counters. Luxury vinyl wood plank throughout the house. Big back yard with a gazebo for entertaining. Easy access to major highway and DFW Airport. Close to the unique individual shops and restaurants in the heart of Grapevine, and in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.
Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. Dogs 30lbs or less, cats ok, limit 2 pets. No aggressive breeds. Pet dep $500 each pet, half non-refundable. Additional $500 pet deposit (half non-refundable) for one additional pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Carlsbad Court have any available units?
2007 Carlsbad Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 Carlsbad Court have?
Some of 2007 Carlsbad Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Carlsbad Court currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Carlsbad Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Carlsbad Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 Carlsbad Court is pet friendly.
Does 2007 Carlsbad Court offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Carlsbad Court offers parking.
Does 2007 Carlsbad Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 Carlsbad Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Carlsbad Court have a pool?
No, 2007 Carlsbad Court does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Carlsbad Court have accessible units?
No, 2007 Carlsbad Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Carlsbad Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 Carlsbad Court has units with dishwashers.

