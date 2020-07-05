1929 Fair Field Drive

Amenities

Come see this immaculate one story home in Grapevine Colleyville ISD! Adjacent formal living and dining areas or office and play spaces greet you in the foyer. The kitchen is open to the family room and features brilliant white cabinetry, new appliances, granite counter tops and double oven. The oversized master bedroom features fresh paint and new carpeting with a connecting secondary bedroom that can be used as a nursery or home office. The master bathroom features dual vanities, shower and large garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are spacious with fresh paint and brand new carpeting. The lavish landscaping will captivate you in the huge backyard and its care is included in the rental rate. Come see today!