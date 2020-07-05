All apartments in Grapevine
1929 Fair Field Drive

1929 Fair Field Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1929 Fair Field Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this immaculate one story home in Grapevine Colleyville ISD! Adjacent formal living and dining areas or office and play spaces greet you in the foyer. The kitchen is open to the family room and features brilliant white cabinetry, new appliances, granite counter tops and double oven. The oversized master bedroom features fresh paint and new carpeting with a connecting secondary bedroom that can be used as a nursery or home office. The master bathroom features dual vanities, shower and large garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are spacious with fresh paint and brand new carpeting. The lavish landscaping will captivate you in the huge backyard and its care is included in the rental rate. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Fair Field Drive have any available units?
1929 Fair Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 Fair Field Drive have?
Some of 1929 Fair Field Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 Fair Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Fair Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Fair Field Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1929 Fair Field Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1929 Fair Field Drive offer parking?
No, 1929 Fair Field Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Fair Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1929 Fair Field Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Fair Field Drive have a pool?
No, 1929 Fair Field Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Fair Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 1929 Fair Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Fair Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1929 Fair Field Drive has units with dishwashers.

