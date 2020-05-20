All apartments in Grapevine
1913 Rose Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1913 Rose Court

1913 Rose Court
Location

1913 Rose Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3-2-2 in Grapevine, GCISD! Spacious rooms, WI closets, great location & more! Large family room has high ceilings, gas fireplace & opens to the dining room & kitchen with loads of natural light. Dining has accent lighting & deep window ledges, perfect for decorative items or herbs. Cute kitchen has a BI microwave, hanging pot rack, nice pantry & BI wine storage. Master suite has beautiful arched windows, a 9x4 WI closet & a large bath featuring dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Utility has BI cabinets & is wired for gas or electric dryer. Conveniently located to hwys, shopping & Grapevine Lake! No CATS allowed. Owners are licensed agents in the State of Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Rose Court have any available units?
1913 Rose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 Rose Court have?
Some of 1913 Rose Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Rose Court currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Rose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Rose Court pet-friendly?
No, 1913 Rose Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1913 Rose Court offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Rose Court offers parking.
Does 1913 Rose Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Rose Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Rose Court have a pool?
No, 1913 Rose Court does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Rose Court have accessible units?
No, 1913 Rose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Rose Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 Rose Court has units with dishwashers.

