1913 Rose Court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3-2-2 in Grapevine, GCISD! Spacious rooms, WI closets, great location & more! Large family room has high ceilings, gas fireplace & opens to the dining room & kitchen with loads of natural light. Dining has accent lighting & deep window ledges, perfect for decorative items or herbs. Cute kitchen has a BI microwave, hanging pot rack, nice pantry & BI wine storage. Master suite has beautiful arched windows, a 9x4 WI closet & a large bath featuring dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Utility has BI cabinets & is wired for gas or electric dryer. Conveniently located to hwys, shopping & Grapevine Lake! No CATS allowed. Owners are licensed agents in the State of Texas.