All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1886 Cimarron Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1886 Cimarron Trail
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:43 AM

1886 Cimarron Trail

1886 Cimarron Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1886 Cimarron Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This great home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, vinyl flooring, and a fenced backyard. It is located in the desirable La Paloma Estates, which is within walking distance from the City of Grapevine's Dove Park featuring Casey's Clubhouse, tennis courts, and water park. It is also within minutes of Grapevine Lake, and many beautiful hike & bike trails. Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. One dog under 30lbs only, no aggressive breeds allowed, no cats. Pet dep of $750 with $250 non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1886 Cimarron Trail have any available units?
1886 Cimarron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1886 Cimarron Trail have?
Some of 1886 Cimarron Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1886 Cimarron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1886 Cimarron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1886 Cimarron Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1886 Cimarron Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1886 Cimarron Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1886 Cimarron Trail offers parking.
Does 1886 Cimarron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1886 Cimarron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1886 Cimarron Trail have a pool?
No, 1886 Cimarron Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1886 Cimarron Trail have accessible units?
No, 1886 Cimarron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1886 Cimarron Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1886 Cimarron Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary