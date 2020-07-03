1886 Cimarron Trail

Amenities

This great home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, vinyl flooring, and a fenced backyard. It is located in the desirable La Paloma Estates, which is within walking distance from the City of Grapevine's Dove Park featuring Casey's Clubhouse, tennis courts, and water park. It is also within minutes of Grapevine Lake, and many beautiful hike & bike trails. Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. One dog under 30lbs only, no aggressive breeds allowed, no cats. Pet dep of $750 with $250 non-refundable.